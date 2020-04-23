TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, the protestors in Topeka took pretty much the same approach as those on the Missouri side over in Jefferson City did just a couple of days ago, heading right to the state capitol and delivering a loud and clear message to the governor.
CAR HORNS WERE BLARING AND VOICES WERE BOOMING, yelling things like “Time to take our state back!” and “Freedom.”
Among the many protestors was Louis Ashley Sr. He wore a prison outfit and a bag over his head. He said it was show how Americans are losing their freedoms to the government.
“Freedom for the American,” he said. “If we don’t, we will be like North Korea. The only difference is we will have 50 dictators instead of one.”
Meanwhile, Bryan Freed brought a hearse. It was a darker message that he said symbolized Kansas’ economy under the statewide stay at home order put in place by Governor Laura Kelly.
“Hopefully she sees the response out here and takes it serious and creates change,” said Freed, who is from Manhattan, Kansas. “Our economy is dying and we need to open back up now.”
Across the street, were two ladies with a completely different message: “Stay at home.”
“We were driving by and we saw all the protestors out here and I’m in healthcare so I was like, ‘No way,’” Angie Nutter, who lives in Topeka, said.
However, they changed their mind and decided to make a sign, come back, and let their message be seen.”
“I just say, ‘Got to love them all,’” she explained. “They have their right to say what they want to say just as much as we have our right to say what we feel, so.”
