TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Saturday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that one person in Kansas has tested positive for coronavirus.
Governor Kelly said that the woman is under 50 years old and lives in Johnson County, Kansas.
She is in home isolation, which is in accordance with the guidance from the CDC.
Local public health officials are working to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with her.
The governor emphasized that “no one should panic over this new virus or this confirmed case.” She said Kansas is still considered to be at low risk for the virus to spread. She also emphasized that people should wash their hands often.
This is the state’s first “presumptive positive test” for COVID-19.
The governor’s full press conference can be watched below (volume is inherently low, so turn it up):
