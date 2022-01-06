JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- After a meeting that lasted nearly four hours, Johnson County Commissioners have decided to keep their mask requirements for K-6 students instead of extending it to include students through the 12th grade.
What made the meeting last so long was a mixture of long discussions between commissioners and the fact that more than 40 community members spoke virtually and in person.
A number of community members waited in a room in the lower level of the Johnson County Administration Building in Olathe to have their chance to address the Board of Commissioners about masking policies for students in the county.
Currently, the county has a masking requirement for K-6 students. Many of the in-person comments leaned heavily against that.
“So, basically, we are masking kids that don’t need it, harming them with all kinds of problems along the way, and try to figure out how to deal with the millions of masks that will never go away,” said Jenny Cox, a concerned citizen. “Sounds contradictory to what we are told by the really smart people.”
“Please rescind the health order. Masks are not working and they’ve never worked and they are child abuse,” said Shad Thompson. “If they do bring any minor benefit, it is far outweighed by the damage they do to our kids’ physical and mental health.”
Meanwhile, many of those who decided to voice their opinions virtually were asking for the mask requirement to continue and even extend to students through the 12th grade.
“Keep masks on, get us through the winter, get us through the surge,” said concerned citizen Alexandra Jones. “Masks work.”
“Commissioners, please protect our teachers and students with classroom masking so all of our kids can continue to learn uninterrupted,” said Emily Yeretsky.
After the public comment, the commissioners went back and forth with several motions. Some motions included extending the mask requirement to include students through the 12th grade. Another motion was for schools to opt out of the mask requirement for students through the 6th grade.
Both of those failed.
What did pass 5-2, however, was a motion keeping the current requirements of K-6 masking and reviewing that order again in about six weeks.
“The number of infections and the positivity rate, it’s at levels that we have not seen during the pandemic,” said Board Chairman Ed Eilert. “Almost 200 doctors signed a letter encouraging that mitigation efforts continue.”
