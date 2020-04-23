JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the Johnson County Election Office said they will be mailing advance voting by mail applications to all voters in May.
Voters will receive one application for each of the 2020 elections (the August 4 primary and the November 3 general election).
Those who return the applications will receive ballots by mail so they can vote from home. The ballots will be mailed three weeks before election day.
"As we continue planning for this year's elections, the health and safety of our voters and election workers are our top priorities," said Johnson County Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt. "We want to make voting by mail as easy as possible, which is why we're taking this proactive step."
For more information visit jocoelection.org/COVID-19.
Registered voters in Kansas can vote by mail for any reason in any election. That's commonly called "no-excuse" voting by mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.