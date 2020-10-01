JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has revised their guidance for schools regarding learning modes based of the prevalence of COVID-19.
They said, "The revised guidance now includes the Incidence Rate Category (the number of new cases added per 100,000 people over the two prior weeks.) It also makes clear that percent positive is one of the two measures that make up the gating criteria and includes an expanded hybrid option for middle and high schools if schools can take appropriate safety precautions."
Decisions regarding appropriate learning modes will still be made by the school districts.
To view the fully updated recommendations, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.