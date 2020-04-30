JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The current stay-home order for Johnson County will be extended by a week to May 11, county commissioners announced Thursday morning.
The commissioners said they were deferring in the decision to county public health officer Dr. Joseph LeMaster, who favors extending the order.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has stated that state-wide orders will be lifted after 11:59 p.m. on Sunday May 3. Johnson County had originally planned to follow this guidance.
Johnson County, along with Wyandotte County, Jackson County in Missouri and Kansas City, Missouri, first issued the stay-at-home guidance that began on March 17. The extension would put the total length of the order at 55 days.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
