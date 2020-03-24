OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - Johnson County Med Act is collecting donations of homemade masks in buckets as a precaution. They’re not out of masks yet, but they’ve been on back order since January. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising rapidly, they want to be prepared.

Across the country, face masks are hard to come by, and it’s not just the N-95 grade ones that filter tiny airborne particles. It’s regular surgical masks as well.

“These are used every day in hospitals as well as on our ambulances during normal flu season times. This is a general precaution to have these on,” Alyson Angell with Johnson County Med Act said.

With masks on back order, Johnson County Med Act is asking the community to get crafty and make cloth masks at home.

“These are not meant to be what we would use every day. This is just in case we have to as a last resort,” Angell said.

The CDC echoes that, “last resort sentiment” saying homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield.

Center Point Medical Center OBGYN Dr. Michelle Lemberger is on it.

“The whole nose and seal pretty well as well as the cheek and under the chin,” Dr. Lemberger said.

Lemberger is making three-layer cloth masks for her colleagues. They’re not as protective as N-95 masks.

“By themselves, these are far from ideal. But many of us feel like something is better than nothing if we get into a crisis situation,” Dr. Lemberger said.

The middle layer is a thick batting used in quilts. She’s using ribbon instead of elastic which is out at many fabric stores right now.

Dr. Lemberger’s masks are machine washable and it only takes about 20 minutes to make one. She found the pattern online if you are interested in making them.

Johnson County Med Act is collecting donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at their Med Act station located at 205 S Flaming Rd, Olathe, KS.

The Independence Police Department is also accepting donations of new and unused N-95, surgical or homemade facemasks and temporal thermometers

Donations will be accepted at police headquarters located at 223 N. Memorial Drive, Independence, MO.