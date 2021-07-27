JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County summer camp is shut down after more than eight children tested positive for COVID-19 at the indoor camp.
According to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, they have now identified positive cases in three different groups of children who attended the indoor camp.
“I think this really just shows how quickly COVID-19, especially this new variant, can spread in these classroom-type settings,” said Elizabeth Holzschuh, Director of Epidemiology for the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.
The Johnson County Park and Recreation District hosted the camp at Clear Creek Elementary.
“Masks were optional and what that meant was that pretty much none of the children were wearing masks,” Holzschuh said. “So, just seeing how quickly it spread... I'd also like to point out we're only seven days out, eight days out now from that first positive in that first class. We would not be surprised if we see additional positives.”
Holzschuh said the first classroom currently has eight positive cases. Two other classrooms each have two positive cases in those groups. The children are between the ages of 6 to 10.
“Delta, as you heard last night, is a game changer and spreads very quickly,” Holzschuh said. “In that first group, as soon as we saw another positive come up--which was just two days later--we shut down the camp, that classroom.”
Holzschuh says she is concerned there could be COVID-19 outbreaks once the school year begins.
“This is very indicative of what we're probably going to see this fall. It's a really scary prospect for us to have this number of children in a classroom or in a high school, where they're switching classes and we have pretty low vaccination coverage,” Holzschuh said. “I think we're going to see a lot of spread if masks are not implemented at all levels.”
According to the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s website, fees will be prorated or refunded if a camp is closed due to illness, or state or local mandates.
On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that masks should be required of everyone inside K-12 schools while urging classrooms to return to full-time, in-person classes "with proper prevention strategies" in place.
“If we want kids to be in school consistently to learn, then they really need to be masked at all levels,” Holzschuh said.
