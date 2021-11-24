OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office will begin providing all employees COVID-19 antibody testing. Sheriff Calvin Hayden says the decision to partner with AditxtScore™ was made in hopes of encouraging employees to make decision about their health, regarding level of protection against possible COVID-19 infection.
According to the Johnson County, KS Sheriff’s Office, AditxtScore™ is an immune monitoring technology which provides a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system and, “in this case, is the only known antibody test that will test the T-cell level and provide an accurate reading of an individual’s COVID-19 immunity.”
The test is done in a voluntary blood draw, with results in 24-48 hours. While the test is free to employees, the tests cost $150 each. Sheriff Hayden says the department is using excess funds from its administrative budget.
Sheriff Hayden recently said he would not be requiring vaccination for employees.
“We're getting a lot of pushback, [people saying] ‘Sheriff, why don’t you just make everybody get a vaccine and do it that way?’ Well, everybody has different health issues,” explained Sheriff Hayden about why he supports the antibody test.
For Sheriff Hayden the antibody test is an alternative of a mandate to keep his staff safe and informed. About 170 deputies have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic, including the sheriff, who was the first to take the test in hopes of seeing where his antibody levels are currently.
Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System say they believe the sheriff is doing what he might feel is best for his staff, but there’s not enough data or guidance to fully support the antibody test. During their daily briefing update on social media, doctors said much more data is needed to determine someone’s outcomes from contracting COVID-19, such as history of disease, heart health, weight, etc.
“What those tech companies can’t tell you is how their number compares to the actual number of patient outcomes with lots of other variables like the ones we just mentioned. So to say you’re healthy, you’re not healthy, safe or unsafe, that is simply not true,” emphasized Dr. Stites, Chief Medical Officer, The University of Kansas Health System.
