JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) — Health officials reported Johnson County’s ninth death from the coronavirus Monday.

Age distribution (median age: 55)
Age rangeNumber of casesNumber of deaths
0-90 
10-192 
20-2920 
30-3922 
40-49361
50-5942 
60-6931 
70-79273
80-89335

As of Monday, there have been 213 positive tests for COVID-19 in Johnson County, with the highest concentration of cases being patients in their 50s.

As of Sunday, the entire state of Kansas has seen 747 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.