JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) — Health officials reported Johnson County’s ninth death from the coronavirus Monday.
|Age distribution (median age: 55)
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Number of deaths
|0-9
|0
|10-19
|2
|20-29
|20
|30-39
|22
|40-49
|36
|1
|50-59
|42
|60-69
|31
|70-79
|27
|3
|80-89
|33
|5
As of Monday, there have been 213 positive tests for COVID-19 in Johnson County, with the highest concentration of cases being patients in their 50s.
As of Sunday, the entire state of Kansas has seen 747 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.
