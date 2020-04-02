JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) — Health officials reported Johnson County’s fourth death from the coronavirus Thursday.

The patient was in their 40s and the first deadly case of the virus from someone under 70.

As of Thursday, there have been 161 positive tests for COVID-19 in Johnson County, with the highest concentration of cases being patients in their 50s.

The entire state of Kansas has seen 552 confirmed cases and 13 deaths.