JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County finally has a way to report at-home COVID antigen test results.
If you test positive on an at-home test, go to this website (jocogov.org/reportresults) to report the result.
You'll be prompted with a form to fill out.
Reporting the result is voluntary. Contact tracing will not be conducted on any test results reported.
However, the county health department would like people to report their results so they can get a good picture of how COVID is spreading in the community.
