JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - KCTV5 News as heard a lot about the coronavirus outbreak at Riverbend Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Wyandotte County. Though, not much has been mentioned about Johnson County nursing homes, until now.
Recently released numbers from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment show the majority of COVID-19 deaths in Johnson County come from nursing homes.
The information released on April 24 breaks down numbers from eleven of the counties nursing homes. Facilities with one case are not listed.
In all, there are 26 nursing home deaths making up 66% of the 39 COVID-19 deaths countywide.
Forest Creek Memory Care in Overland Park has the most COVID-19 related deaths and cases among all of the nursing homes in the county. According to the information listed, there are 24 cases and seven deaths.
The second worst outbreak in the county belongs to Brighton Gardens with 21 total cases and three deaths.
Tuesday morning a woman reached out to KCTV5 News explaining her father is currently staying at Brighton Gardens and has tested positive for COVID-19. She explained her family received very little information regarding what’s going on and didn’t know the extent of cases and deaths until Johnson County finally released the numbers over the weekend.
KCTV5 News reached out to Senior Star Living in Virginia who owns the nursing home.
In a statement they said, “Immediately upon learning of a positive case, we contacted all residents and families via phone and follow up with a letter to confirm. We then provide regular updates, via phone and email, sharing information on our infection control efforts.”
Read the full statement below.
KCTV5 News also reached out to Johnson County asking why the numbers were only recently released. Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, couldn’t talk Tuesday, but instead directed us to a statement on their website.
The health department said they’re working to mitigate the spread of the disease.
