OLATHE, KS (KCTV5) – Starting on on Monday, more COVID-19 vaccines will go to essential workers who live and work in Johnson County, KS.
The University of Kansas Health Systems is partnering with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment to vaccinate grocery store workers, restaurant and bar workers, bus drivers, meat packers, and people who work in warehouse settings like Amazon in Gardner and Edgerton. Other workers may also be included.
The extra shots are coming from Kansas counties that have already completed Phase Two.
To sign up, visit the University of Kansas Health System’s website.
