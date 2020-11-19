JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Businesses in Johnson County could soon face up to a $500 fine if they do not comply with the county’s Covid-19 order.
Commissioners voted 4-3 Thursday afternoon in favor of the order.
“Of course no one wants to restrict people’s freedoms or their ability to move about their lives,” said Commissioner Janee Hanzlick. “In fact, that is exactly why we need to have these restrictions. So that people can go into stores safely, businesses can stay open. So that we can allow our hospitals to continue to function and not burn out our healthcare workers. So our kids can go back to in-person school.”
Her comments were met with disapproving sounds from outside the chamber. Many citizens who watched the meeting aligned with comments Commissioner Steven Klika made.
“We’re getting very close to the line as far as how much we can put, or how many rights we can take from our public,” said Klika.
“Let people be the judge of what they need to do to take care of themselves,” said Johnson County resident Steve Ingham. “Obviously, as Fauci said many times, wash your hands, do stuff like that. It’s just good common sense anyway, good common practice.”
The last person who stepped up for public comment does not agree. Cassie Woolworth compared not wearing a mask to secondhand smoking.
“Do you see the point?” said Woolworth. “Do you see that you not wearing a mask are selfish and infringing on my life, my liberty, my freedom and my health?”
Chairman Ed Eilert said the possible fine to business owners is a last resort.
“Let’s work this out. Not a fine,” Eilert said. “Even though that possibility exists, we will continue to focus on education, education, education.”
County code inspectors will go out to businesses that have received complaints. Law enforcement agencies are not handling the potential fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.