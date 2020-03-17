JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - Johnson County officials now have ten people that have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning, Johnson County officials posted on their website that two more people have tested presumptive positive, bringing the total number to ten for the county.

On Monday, the Johnson County government announced there will be no school in Johnson County, Kansas, through at least April 5. The move comes after Johnson County public health officer Dr. Joseph LeMaster signed an order to close the schools.

The governments that make up the core of the Kansas City metro also announced that all bars, restaurants and movie theaters after midnight Monday will close to try and halt the spread of COVID-19.

Under the closure, restaurants could still offer delivery, pickup and drive-thru services.