JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - The new Johnson County dashboard shows you zip code by zip code where people have tested positive for the coronavirus. You can click where you live and see how many positive cases are reported near you.
So far, the 66062 zip code in Olathe has the highest number of positive cases with 33, with a population of 79,520.
“I think some of those higher case counts are due to our increased testing in those areas particularly around long term care facilities,” Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Epidemiologist Elizabeth Holzschuh said.
Other zip codes like 66211 in Leawood with a population of 5,651 have less than five positive cases. Holzschuh says tracking how COVID-19 spreads with limited testing has been more challenging than previous outbreaks including measles.
“As we are finding individuals who are positive for coronavirus and we are following up with their contacts often times those contacts are actually symptomatic, so having a cough or a fever or something along those lines, before we found out about the individual who was positive,” Holzschuh said.
In Johnson County, Kansas, the most common symptoms of confirmed cases are cough, fever, shortness of breath and fatigue. So far 16 people have died and 28.3% of confirmed cases required inpatient hospitalizations.
The most common preexisting conditions of confirmed cases are cardiovascular disease, diabetes and liver disease.
“We are also seeing healthy individuals getting ill from this virus as well,” Holzschuh said.
Johnson County’s first round of random community sampling tested 371 people. With most of those results in, nine people tested positive. Broader testing of essential services workers will begin this week.
“Those are people that have been out there keeping us going. The delivery drivers, the drive-through restaurant workers, the grocery store workers,” Director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Dr. Sanmi Areola said. “What we find in that group will give us a very strong indication of the spread in the county."
