OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County commissioners on Thursday extended the county's health order by a month. That order includes the mask mandate that has become a hotly-debated topic locally and nationally.
That health order, which includes several social distance and health guidelines established during the pandemic, was set to expire March 31. Commissioners voted to extend that through April.
Capacity restrictions were removed.
The motion passed 5-2. The full order can be viewed here. It includes a section strongly urging people to get vaccinated.
Health officials who testified during the county commissioners' meeting said they could realistically see a large bulk of Johnson County residents vaccinated by the end of April. Right now, about 31 percent of vaccine-eligible population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr. Sanmi Areola, the Johnson County health director.
Both Areola and the county's public health officer -- Dr. Joseph LeMaster -- testified that the future of COVID-19 in the county is still uncertain. LeMaster said that it's possible local cases could grow in the near future because of variants and those who remain vaccine-hesitant.
If the order were not extended, LeMaster said, that would jeopardize the progress that has been made at a time when the pandemic could be nearing its end.
Areola also touched on additional recommendations and how they relate to local goals on COVID cases. County officials hope to continue increasing the number of people receiving a COVID vaccine.
They also hope to drop the number of new cases per 100,000 residents to less than 50. Right now, that figure is 77.
Another goal is to keep the positivity rate below 5 percent. Right now, it has dipped to 2.8 percent.
Commissioners and health officials noted that the Commission always reserves the ability to go back and change or tweak the extended health order.
Commissioner Janee Hanzlick urged her fellow commissioners to vote to extend the health order, asking them to hold on for at least one more month while newly-eligible, third and fourth phase individuals get a chance to stay safe while finally being able to receive their vaccine shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.