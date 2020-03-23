JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Officials with Johnson County are asking for donated cloth masks.
As Johnson County continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the county is seeking donated cloth masks to build the supply of personal protective equipment that’s in need.
“COVID-19 is continuing to put a strain on the health care system,” said Dan Robeson, deputy director of Johnson County Emergency Management. “We have requested additional masks, but supply is short everywhere, and we must ensure health workers are safe as they serve those who are ill.”
Johnson County will begin accepting donated cloth masks at the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry St., Olathe.
All donations can be dropped off in room 201 in the lower level, during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Some businesses are offering free fabric to make masks. For more information, call 913-715-1041.
