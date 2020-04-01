TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Johnson County man at the center of a state fraud investigation is now asking officials to lift sanctions he faces so he can assist with the response to the coronavirus.

Shawn Parcells has been the focus of numerous KCTV5 News investigations for botching autopsies across the nation. He currently faces both criminal and civil charges. His business was shut down by Kansas, but he can work in other states.

Now, in a move no one saw coming, Parcells is asking for a bond modification to clarify if he can test deceased patients for COVID-19.

His lawyer shared legal filings and emails that have been bouncing back and forth with the courts. One says Parcells “is fired up and ready to go” in Kansas or Missouri, or elsewhere in the United States, to provide his skills and training in the COVID-19 Health Crisis Battle.

Currently, it looks like a decision will be made by a judge in mid-April.

Families embroiled in lawsuits against Parcells are stunned by this latest move. Many say they want to see him in jail. They get that the legal process takes time, but they are so frustrated.

Parcells’ attorney points out that no medical testimony has taken place, so Parcells should be able to work. When asked about the botched autopsies, some of which were never completed, the attorney said that was a different time and set of circumstances.

At the moment, Parcells’ lab has been seized and all the body parts are being returned to families. They can try to get another autopsy, but many have expressed to KCTV5 News that they question the value of what’s being returned to them and if it’s really their loved one.

When KCTV5 News first began an investigation into Parcells, he let cameras into his lab, where the disorganization was overwhelming. It was tough to even read what was written on containers.

The entire ordeal has been so emotional and frustrating for these families, only made more so by Wednesday’s news of Parcells wanting to take on an important medical job.