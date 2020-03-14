JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- All Johnson County Library locations will be closed at 5 p.m. today and through March 31.
The library said this decision was made based on the guidance from the CDC on social distancing in an effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.
"The Library serves and employs a number of at-risk populations, with an average of 38,000 patrons per week entering our facilities," they said. "The health and safety of our patrons, staff and the community at-large is the highest priority during this uncertain time."
They do note that their online resources will still be available at jocolibrary.org/elibrary.
Updates can be found at jocolibrary.org.
