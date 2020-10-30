JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, Johnson County reported the highest number of infections in any one day since the pandemic began.
There were 287 new COVID-19 cases reported overnight.
That brought the total for the week up to 1,024 with one day remaining.
The most infections previously reported in a week was 810, which was back on July 12-18.
Director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Dr. Sanmi Areola cited the spread of misinformation as a significant factor in the increasing number of cases.
“We are getting into very dangerous territory," he said. "Infections are spiking at a very rapid rate. This is putting our residents at risk. And, rhetoric around herd immunity and deliberate infections, masks don’t work, and other inaccurate information, is hurting our efforts to contain the spread of this virus.”
As of today, a total of 14,596 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 203 people have died.
11,348 people are presumed to have recovered.
