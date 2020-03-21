JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has reported that a man in his 70s has died from COVID-19.
According to the health department, he had no history of travel and did have underlying health conditions.
There are currently 26 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, including this man who passed away.
This is the first person in the county to die from COVID-19.
"This is a tragic loss of life and we share our heartfelt condolences with the family," a doctor with the department of health said. "While the vast majority of cases of COVID-19 are believed to be mild, the virus can cause a very serious infection that can lead to death, especially in people over age 60 and those with underlying medical conditions.”
