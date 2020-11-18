OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Johnson County, Kansas officials may create a plan to enforce is new COVID-19 restrictions.
The Board of County Commissioners could discuss making noncompliance of the county health officer’s public health order a violation of Johnson County Code.
Violations may be punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Resolution No. 108-20 is listed as a possible topic of discussion for the board meeting Thursday, November 18.
Businesses, organizations and individuals not following public health mandates would be subject to fines.
The county commissioners approved a new plan Friday, November 13 for restrictions in order to slow community spread of the coronavirus.
The order requires social distancing in all public spaces, except in places like hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors where employees must be close to customers. All patrons and staff must wear masks and people must schedule an appointment.
The public health order limits mass gatherings to 50 people or 50 percent of fire code capacity, whichever is less. Restaurants, bars, gyms, retail stores, schools and places of worship are exempt from the capacity rule.
If county officials approve a measure to enforce the order, “code enforcement officers” would work to make sure the rules are followed. According to county code, that would include safety officers, health inspectors and building inspectors.
Cities within the county would have the option to take responsibility for enforcement of the order.
The positivity rate in Johnson County is 16.5%. It’s up from 6.6% in mid-October.
