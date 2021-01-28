JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Board of Commissioners extended its current limits on public gatherings and a midnight curfew for businesses and restaurants through the end of March.
The Johnson County Board of Commissioners on Thursday morning approved the extension through March 31. The measure passed by a vote of 5-2 following a few hours of discussion.
Anyone violating the mandate could be subject to fines up to $500, although some commissioners and law enforcement throughout the process have expressed reticence at actually financially enforcing the mandate on a mass scale, preferring instead that people choose to follow the order.
The measure requires face coverings to be worn within the county while in public or when people are within six feet of each other outdoors.
