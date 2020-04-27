JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is conducting an invitation-only testing for the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The testing is for members of the community who completed the population health survey between the dates of April 21-24.
The invitation-only drive-thru clinic will be held on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection located at 13720 Roe Avenue, in Leawood, Kansas.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department also announced they will be setting up four pop-up testing sites for use on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.