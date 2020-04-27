JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is conducting an invitation-only testing for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The testing is for members of the community who completed the population health survey between the dates of April 21-24.

The invitation-only drive-thru clinic will be held on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection located at 13720 Roe Avenue, in Leawood, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department also announced they will be setting up four pop-up testing sites for use on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.