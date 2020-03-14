JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announced Saturday morning that a woman in Johnson County tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus.
The presumptive positive case was identified through testing sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Laboratories. The results will be verified by the CDC lab, but will be treated as a positive unless determined otherwise.
Johnson County officials said the case is a female in her 50s associated with Johnson County Community College. This is the first case known in Johnson County of local transmission.
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is working to identify any close contacts of the individual. Those that were exposed will be contacted by JCDHE as soon as possible.
The woman is hospitalized and is said to be doing well. The family of the individual is in quarantine.
“It is important to remember to take basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. The local transmission has been expected, most people with mild symptoms will recover in a short amount of time,” states Mary Beverly, JCDHE interim director.
This is the fifth known case of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
For more information visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19 or www.jocogov.org/coronavirus. Call the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. or JCDHE’s information line at 913-477-8343.
