JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is recommending schools require indoor mask wearing among unvaccinated people, as well as excluding people with suspected or confirmed Covid cases.
In a letter sent to school superintendents, the department says their primary goal is to keep Johnson County schools open and that they're committed to promoting and maintaining safe and healthy environments.
The department goes on to say these recommendations to the schools fall in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has already issued guidance allowing for most people who have been fully vaccinated to resume normal activities.
“Although transmission of the virus has decreased substantially compared to this time last year, we must remain vigilant,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director. “We are starting to see concerning increases in cases. We want a return to normalcy, but we need to be cautious and get vaccinated if eligible."
So far in Johnson county, only De Soto USD and Olathe have released how they will operate in the fall, saying they will make masks optional. When asked earlier this week, Shawnee Mission said it was waiting for more guidance from health authorities.
This statement from the department of health and environment serves as guidance for schools, and is not a mandate for reopening schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.