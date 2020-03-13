OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – A state of emergency has been declared in Johnson County due to COVID-19, effective immediately.
It will remain in effect for a week unless county commissioners renew it, which will be decided at their regular meeting on Thursday.
The declaration prohibits public gatherings in Johnson County with 250 or more people. Exceptions include religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals.
In addition, the county canceled its annual State of the County event scheduled for March 24.
Residents are encouraged to do business with the county online and by phone when possible. For a full list of changes in service, visit jocogov.org/coronavirus.
The declaration allows Chairman Ed Eilert to establish measures intended to limit the spread of the virus. It also gives the county government access to resources such as personal protective equipment for first responders and health care personnel that are either in short supply or not available on the open market.
A few things of note:
• Beginning Monday, meal and socialization opportunities will be suspended at congregate meal sites. Meals on Wheels will continue as normal. All volunteers are being screened for illness. Shelf-stable meals have been ordered for program recipients, so each person has up to 11 meals on hand.
• Human Service’s Catch-A-Ride program will suspend all rides from volunteer drivers, with the exception of currently scheduled client transport to dialysis or chemotherapy.
• If you have a traffic ticket from the Highway Patrol or Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and have been ordered to appear in court in March or April, you can contact the District Court and ask for a continuance to a later date. You can resolve the ticket by calling the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office at 913-715-3011.
• Jury trials (civil and criminal) scheduled through May 1 are continued, pending further order of the court. Those who have received a summons for trials from March 16-May 1, do not need to report to the courthouse. Marriage ceremonies will not be scheduled during this time. Contact the court for further information.
• If individuals receive residential support from JCDS and normally receive day services in a larger setting, such as the Elmore Center, they will be temporarily supported in their homes during the day.
• Johnson County Park & Recreation District has cancelled tournaments, performances and numerous programs.
For additional information, visit jocogov.org/coronavirus. To read the full release about the emergency declaration, click here.
