JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – While courts in Johnson County are going to remain open during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, judges will be the only people in the courtrooms.

In a release, Chief Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan announced that the 10th Judicial District Court is moving to 100 percent remote access starting Monday, March 30.

This will apply to all hearings and signs will be posted that include phone numbers where anyone with questions can call.

Ryan said the rapid growth in positive cases in the county and the rest of the Kansas City metro drove this decision, saying that court officials “cannot jeopardize ourselves or the citizens who would otherwise be in the courtroom for emergency hearings.”

The staff at the courthouse and teams from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has spent the last two weeks updating systems to allow for handling as many remote cases as possible. Now the courthouse is moving to its next phase of response, allowing emergency hearings, protection cases and temporary custody hearings via remote access.

“The current situation is one that presents challenges to the Court’s normal operating procedures,” Ryan said in a statement. “We appreciate the cooperation and patience of the public as we work to implement these changes in procedure.”