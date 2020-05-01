JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Just yesterday, Johnson County announced they would extend their stay-at-home order through May 10. So today, a recovery taskforce met to discuss that.
Even though the county made that announcement yesterday, not everyone commissioner agreed with it. There were many points of contention in the meeting today because of that.
There were four phases suggested by the county. However, many were concerned that that would create confusion because it would be doing something differently than the state and would be different phases than those put in place by the state.
So, the taskforce unanimously voted to carry a motion follow the state and governor’s lead on that.
However, the medical director’s order will still stay in effect until May 11. After that is when they’ll begin following in line with the state.
District 6 Commissioner Mike Brown did not agree. He is wanting the date pushed back a week earlier.
“Kansas statute has a unliteral authority to make this decision... If it takes a judge then that's what needs to happen,” he said.
Despite that, the motion that would have aligned Johnson County’s reopening date with the state’s at 12:01 a.m. on May 4 failed by a vote of 4-3.
