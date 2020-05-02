OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - A Johnson County task force spent weeks wrangling over rules for re-opening after its coronavirus-related business closures only to have it put on hold.
Friday, the county commissioners decided instead to follow the rules Kansas Governor Laura Kelly put in place the night before, thanking the task force but tabling any vote on the local plan, because the commissioners said they want to avoid confusion.
It was a unanimous decision but before the nearly two-hour-long meeting ended, there was a far more contentious debate over when the plan would begin.
“We are violating peoples constitutional rights left and right,” said Commissioner Mike Brown.
“Waiting until the 11th for Johnson County to open up I think it’s shameful,” said Commisioner Steve Klika.
They were referring to the edict of Johnson County Public Health Officer Joseph LeMaster to extend the county’s stay-at-home order a week past the date the governor had set.
The meeting seemed about to end when Brown proposed the commission set its opening date to match the state’s, saying a judge could decide who had authority.
Commissioner Janee Hanslick vehemently opposed.
“I think it’s our responsibility ethically, morally, to protect the public health. We’re not the Chamber of Commerce,” said Hanslick.
Brown’s motion failed.
Along the way, Johnson County Public Health Director Sammy Areola was asked a question many have likely wondered as various jurisdictions develop plans: What’s the basis of the occupancy restrictions?
KCTV5 News asked people at a Prairie Village Park how they would determine what’s safe.
“You can be safe in an open space like this when you’re not running into people but when you go to the grocery store,” one man began.
“I feel pretty safe out where people have masks on,” a woman added, with no number in mind.
“I think 10 people, the 10 people rules is pretty reasonable,” said another man.
“Sorting this out is a real pig’s breakfast,” said Commissioner Michael Ashcraft, before noting, “I’m more concerned about density than some arbitrary number.”
Areola explained density, the number of people per square foot, is indeed important as a matter of distancing. He added the purpose if a flat maximum number relates to contact tracing. A larger crowd makes it harder to do contact tracing
“I hadn’t thought of it that way but it makes sense to me,” said one man taking a walk at the park.
He and others acknowledged that setting rules is hard work, but several added that just as important as any rules is individual responsibility.
“It is up to every individual to keep each other safe,” one man said.
Another echoed that.
“This is going to be people trying to look out for other people right now. It’s not just about whether you’re getting sick,” he said. “It’s about whether people in the community are safe and part of it is how we all behave.”
