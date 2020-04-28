OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - Frustration has turned to relief for some Johnson County business owners as a task force wrangles over a plan for phasing in what businesses can re-open and in what order.
The owner of Overland Park’s Club Pilates was upset by the draft put out Monday night, but now the details have changed after a task force meeting that lasted two and half hours.
Like many Johnson County business owners, the owner of Club Pilates has had his doors closed for more than a month and their staff is still without work.
The second draft of the county’s plan would have had fitness businesses opening after restaurants, hair, nail and massage businesses.
But after rapid-fire back-and-forth with a series of switch-ups, the grid has changed to move gyms into phase one. It’s a relief for the owner of the studio.
Tuesday’s final draft, approved by the committee 8-1, will go to the full commission for discussion at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The commission will vote on the plan on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. They can make further changes before voting.
