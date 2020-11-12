Johnson County

 Courtesy: Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) --- The Johnson County Board of Commissioners will be holding a special holding Friday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus.

In a news release, the board said it will receive an update from the public schools in Johnson County and hospitals.

Representatives from the health department are also expected to speak.

The release also states that "information and any planned or proposed actions from the local health officer and county staff" could be made.

