JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County Health Department announced Monday they are closing testing clinics.
"Due to extreme winter weather, we're closing our COVID-19 testing clinic for the rest of the week (Feb. 9-12th) for the safety of our clients and our staff. If you need of a COVID-19 test, visit http://ow.ly/iDNC50DuWD1, a doctor's office, urgent care clinic or a pharmacy."
To find a testing center in Kansas, visit https://www.gogettested.com/kansas.
