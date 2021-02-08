AP64721580848.jpg

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County Health Department announced Monday they are closing testing clinics.

"Due to extreme winter weather, we're closing our COVID-19 testing clinic for the rest of the week (Feb. 9-12th) for the safety of our clients and our staff. If you need of a COVID-19 test, visit http://ow.ly/iDNC50DuWD1, a doctor's office, urgent care clinic or a pharmacy."

To find a testing center in Kansas, visit https://www.gogettested.com/kansas.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.