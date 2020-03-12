COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- Two country music artists who had performances set to happen in Missouri have postponed them.
The Jason Aldean performance that was scheduled to happen on Friday at Mizzou Arena has been postponed.
The university said they are doing this out of an abundance of caution.
The performance was part of Aldean's "We Back 2020 Tour."
For updates on a potential future date and for ticket information, visit mizzougameday.com.
In addition, country music duo Dan + Shay postponed their performance that was set to take place in April at the Sprint Center.
That will now take place on August 14.
They posted on their Twitter that they are postponing the entire spring leg of their "THE (ARENA) TOUR," so this is part of that.
