OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- After Kansas City, Missouri, announced its plan to reopen earlier this week, the remaining counties in the Core 4 decided to come together.
Jackson, Johnson, and Wyandotte counties are coordinating the expiration of their stay-at-home orders.
Friday’s press conference represented three of the Core 4 jurisdictions; Kansas City was not involved in the press conference.
Jackson, Johnson, and Wyandotte counties said they didn’t see Kansas City’s decision to break away coming.
“When Kansas City announced its plan, that kind of caught everybody a little off guard,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White.
“I’m not sure why they decided to announce on Wednesday but that was a decision made within Kansas City, Missouri,” said David Alvey, Wyandotte County CEO. “Certainly there was no decision on our part to exclude Kansas City, Missouri.”
All three counties are planning on lifting their stay at home orders on May 11.
Each county will release its own plan, but they have worked together to have a cohesive reopening. The details of each plan have not been released yet.
Jackson County is asking residents their opinions about reopening the county. You can go to jacksongov.org, input your address, and let the county executive know how comfortable you are heading back out into different areas of the community.
On Friday, KCTV5 News asked Mayor Quinton Lucas about Kansas City’s decision to announce its reopening plan before the other counties.
He said there’s always been communication between the Core 4.
"I had a conversation with every person at that press conference within the last week,” Lucas said. “I reached out to talk to Ed, Frank, [and] David. So, we'll continue to work together."
We also asked the Mayor about the differing elements of the stay-at-home orders across counties and states. While Kansas City is gradually starting to reopen, the counties are keeping businesses closed for another week.
Lucas said safety is most important. “We've differed with the governor and we'll continue to do that if public health and public safety are priority,” Lucas said. “What I would suggest to regional groups: Let's make regional decisions and stick to them. Let's not [say] we'll listen to health directors one day, and change our minds and come up with any number of things shortly thereafter. Or say, 'Eh, we'll wait on more data before we actually stick to it.’"
One local business owner in Johnson County said keeping up with the changes around the different boundaries, different dates, and different ideas is tiring.
At Sage Colour Studio, they’ve had to lock the door and put paper over the windows. The chairs inside of the brand new business are empty.
The owner, Jaeme Simmons, said her clients are confused on when they can see her again. She’s been canceling and rebooking about 30 clients per week.
“Very confused,” Simmons said. “I live in Missouri. I work in Kansas.”
“You have to look at the Core 4, you have to look at your county, you have to look at your city, and you have to look at the state as well,” Simmons said. “It’s a full-time job.”
Simmons said she ordered masks and face shields for the stylists to use when they are allowed to open the doors again, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.