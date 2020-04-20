JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) — Officials with Jackson County announced Monday that they will be providing temporary housing for people in need who have tested positive for COVID-19.
County executive Frank White said they would be working with the Greater Kansas City Coalition to End Homelessness on the $450,000 project.
The money for the project comes from the county’s emergency funding effort called the Runions Act, and county officials believe the plan will receive federal reimbursement under the CARES Act.
The plan allows patients to stay in emergency housing at the Salvation Army Kansas City Three Trails Camp located at 16200 E. Highway 40 for up to 12 weeks.
“This emergency housing will help us slow the spread of COVID-19, while also providing some of our most vulnerable population a safe place to recover,” White said. “I am grateful for the Legislature’s continued support as well as our partnerships with the Greater Kansas City Coalition to End Homelessness, Salvation Army and City of Kansas City. Together, we will get through this unprecedented public health crisis and make sure no one is left behind.”
The housing is voluntary and will be available for up to 50 people. It will be open to those without homes, those who are housing insecure or to positive patients who live someone who would be at high-risk for catching the disease.
Funding for the program will pay for staffing, food, health care, on-site security and transportation for patients.
County leaders will continue to work with city officials in Kansas City to address this issue and have been working on a plan to transition patients who test positive for COVID-19 at the city quarantine housing at the Rodeway Inn to the Three Trails Camp until it is determined they can be in public without risk of transmission.
“Protecting our most vulnerable populations is imperative as we continue working to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a release. “Many in our community do not have the space necessary to safely quarantine in their own homes—putting their families at significant risk of also contracting this disease. I appreciate Jackson County taking this important step to provide temporary isolation housing to anyone who may need it during this difficult time.”
