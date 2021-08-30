JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Legislature on Monday morning will consider extending the mask mandate.
The commission meets at 9:30 a.m. On the agenda includes a public hearing on extending the mask mandate, which expires soon.
Later on, commissioners will vote on a resolution that extends the mandate until Oct. 7.
The current 30-day order has been in effect since Aug. 9.
The order includes universal mask wearing indoors for those five and older regardless of vaccination status.
Officials say the order was set in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, which they say is due in part to the Delta variant.
