Jackson County Health Department will be providing the COVID-19 vaccine based on a pre-determined tier system. Individuals will be identified to receive the vaccine based on risk status and occupation.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- If you are a Jackson County resident, you can now sign up on the Jackson County Health Department website for notifications when it’s your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The website has a form that will sort you into which pre-determined tier you qualify in by your risk status and occupation. When the vaccine is available in your tier, Jackson County Health Department will notify you by email or by phone based on the information provided in the survey, and schedule an appointment to get the vaccine.

If you are Jackson County resident and interested sign up at https://submit.jotform.com/submit/203524953651153/.

The link is also on KCTV5.com under Found it on 5.

