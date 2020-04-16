JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County, Missouri, has extended the county's stay at home order until May 15.
The declaration comes from Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. and is all part of an effort to quell the spread of COVID-19.
A press release from his office notes that social distancing has been "effective in flattening the curve in the absence of widespread testing, but more work remains."
“We can’t thank our community enough for their strength and sacrifice during this time," White said. "In order to keep our communities safe, we need the public’s continued cooperation and commitment to stay strong, stay safe and stay home."
"Now is not the time to let up," he said. "By extending the order past our anticipated peak date, we can further reduce transmission of the virus and begin re-opening our community in a smart and safe manner.”
Public health officials expect the number of cases in the KC metro to peak at the end of April, the release said.
In addition to the extension, the order also adds some "clarifying language around essential businesses and activities:"
Use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas, and similar recreational areas is prohibited. These areas must be closed to public use.
Funerals limited to no more than 10 people attending.
Essential businesses expanded to include service providers that enable residential transactions (notaries, title companies, realtors, etc.); funeral homes and cemeteries; moving companies, rental car companies and rideshare services that specifically enable essential activities.
Essential businesses that continue to operate facilities must scale down operations to their essential component only.
Requires essential businesses to develop a social distancing protocol before April 20, 2020 using the attached form [see below].
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas extended the city's stay at home order until May 15 earlier in the day, too.
As far as statewide orders go, Missouri Governor Mike Parson extended the statewide stay at home order until May 3 on Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.