JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Jackson County Health Department announced Tuesday the county’s first presumptive positive test of the novel coronavirus.
“We knew that COVID-19 was coming, and we’ve been preparing accordingly by monitoring individuals, educating the public, and working with our partners at all levels,” Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Shaffer said in a release.
Health department officials said the patient is a woman in her 80s who had not traveled recently.
Officials also noted this case was identified through a private lab.
“Today’s announcement comes as no surprise to anyone in our community as public health professionals have told us it would only be a matter of time,” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr said. “This is another call to action that we must take this seriously and follow the guidance of public health experts. If not, we risk seeing a wave of infections that could overwhelm our community’s healthcare system.”
Cass County had its first presumptive positive Monday night, and Johnson County in Kansas has had multiple cases in the last two weeks. As of Monday, there had been 8 positive tests for the coronavirus in Missouri.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
