KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County executive's office released a statement late Wednesday saying they will be seeking a court order to close Rae's Café.

The restaurant, which was closed last week for not following the county mask mandate, reopened last weekend as a private club. The owner is asking for a one-time, $1 membership fee to join her mask-free café.

Rae's Cafe reopens as private club after being closed by Jackson County Health Department In defiance of a mask mandate and revoking of permits, Rae's Cafe reopened Saturday morning as a "private club" that is only open to friends and family.

Private clubs are exempt from the county mask order.

The Jackson County Department of Environmental Health issued a suspension/revocation of permits notice to Rae's Cafe last weekend. A sign on the business' front door notes that the restaurant has been closed for "not following the Jackson County health order and causing a significant threat to the health and safety of the patrons."

The county executive's office says that despite several warnings and attempts to work with the business and its owner, "she has refused to take corrective action and has made it clear that she has no plans to do so. "

According to the county, this is the first time during the pandemic that they've sought a court order to close a business.