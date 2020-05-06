KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – With less than a week to go until Jackson County lifts stay-home orders, county officials are now sharing details of their reopening plan.

The planned reopening on May 11 will be the first phase for the county, according to county executive Frank White, with the county’s goals for the first phase being protecting the health of residents, starting economic recovery and supporting communities as they reopen.

“Families, workers and businesses have made difficult sacrifices, but their cooperation has made it possible for us to develop a path to move forward,” White said “Far too many lives have been lost to this virus and we remain committed to protecting public health as we reopen slowly and safely.”

Businesses that had been deemed “essential” under stay-home orders will remain open, while most retail stores, person service providers, restaurants and bars that sell food will be allowed to reopen as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed, but some businesses will remain closed, including entertainment venues, gyms and fitness centers and outdoor playgrounds. In-person activities at all schools will also remain suspended.

County officials are still suggesting that residents follow social-distancing protocols, that those in high-risk groups stay home as much as possible, that people try to work from home if they can and that anyone over the age of 2 wear a mask in public.

“I appreciate the input and support of our communities during this unprecedented and deadly pandemic,” While said. “The road ahead will have its challenges, but I am confident that if we stick together, we can overcome any obstacles that lie ahead.”