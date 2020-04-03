JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Health department officials announced Jackson County’s third deadly case of the coronavirus Friday morning.
The patient was a man in his 60s. The health department did not note if he had any underlying health conditions.
As of Friday morning, the county is reporting 132 total cases in Jackson County.
Missouri’s most recent official tally from Thursday afternoon reports 1,834 cases and 19 deaths statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.