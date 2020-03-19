JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – In light of the current pandemic, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has announced what will be done to reduce the impact of COVID-19 upon the criminal justice system and the county’s detention center.
The prosecutor’s office will “halt prosecution of Driving While Revoked cases, those where a driver did not have a valid driver’s license.” Instead, those cases will be referred to a municipal court for consideration.
“Cases submitted to the prosecutor’s office with multiple charges, including Driving While Revoked, will still be considered by our office when public safety is impacted,” the office said.
The office will also review bonds for people who are currently in the Jackson County Detention Center and will minimize the bond conditions for those who don’t pose a public safety or flight risk.
Additionally, the office will broaden its guidelines for those who would be eligible for the New Start diversion program. Once a defendant finishes the program, the pending charge is dismissed.
“The Prosecutor’s Office continues to engage clients in our longstanding Drug Court program, Veteran’s Court and Mental Health Court,” they said.
“These actions announced today will protect public safety, but also keep some defendants out of our jail during this crisis,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
