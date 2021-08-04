Coronavirus mask generic

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

 Sebastian Condrea via Getty Images

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County executive Frank White, Jr. is announcing today that he will issue a public health order requiring universal mask-wearing in indoor public places for those age 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status.

The order will go into effect Monday, August 9 and will last "as long as it is needed," according to the county. It will not apply to the cities of Independence and Kansas City because they have their own health departments. 

According to a new state law, public health orders issues by county executives and health directors are limited to 30 days. Any extension beyond 30 days will require the majority support from the Jackson County Legislature. 

The order is in response to rising Covid-19 numbers in the area.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, daily new cases have nearly tripled in the last month, and nine unvaccinated people have died in the last two weeks at Truman Medical Centers/University Health.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.