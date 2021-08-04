JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County executive Frank White, Jr. is announcing today that he will issue a public health order requiring universal mask-wearing in indoor public places for those age 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
The order will go into effect Monday, August 9 and will last "as long as it is needed," according to the county. It will not apply to the cities of Independence and Kansas City because they have their own health departments.
According to a new state law, public health orders issues by county executives and health directors are limited to 30 days. Any extension beyond 30 days will require the majority support from the Jackson County Legislature.
The order is in response to rising Covid-19 numbers in the area.
According to the Jackson County Health Department, daily new cases have nearly tripled in the last month, and nine unvaccinated people have died in the last two weeks at Truman Medical Centers/University Health.
