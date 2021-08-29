Coronavirus mask generic
Sebastian Condrea via Getty Images

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Jackson County, Mo., County Legislature on Monday morning will consider extending the mask mandate.

The commission meets Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.

On the agenda includes a public hearing on extending the mask mandate, which expires soon.

Later on, commissioners will vote on a resolution that extends the mandate until Oct. 7.

The current 30-day order has been in effect since Aug. 9.

