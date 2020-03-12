JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A state of emergency has been declared in Jackson County, Missouri, due to coronavirus.
This declaration expands the state of emergency that was issued earlier by the city of Kansas City, Missouri.
The executive order declaring the state of emergency applies to all of Jackson County except for KC.
The order calls for no large group events of 1,000 or more people.
Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said in a statement:
“This fast-moving virus does not know city, county or state lines. It is critical that our response is not limited by such geographical boundaries either. While the health concerns posed by the virus are serious, it is important that our community not panic. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in collaboration with local, regional and national health experts, who will help guide our response to this quickly changing situation.”
Independence also declared a state of emergency on Thursday.
There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. You can go to www.jacohd.org for updates.
